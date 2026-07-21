Apple releases iOS 27 beta 4 with Apple TV auto-download
Technology
Apple just dropped the fourth beta of iOS 27, and it's all about smoother experiences.
Now, the Apple TV app can auto-download new episodes for you, and there's a fresh "Zoom Photos to Fill" option so your pictures always fit just right.
Siri gets a noticeable boost too, with smarter image recognition in the Camera app and a new feature that lets you write messages using your voice.
Apple betas available to developers
If you're into testing early, you can grab it with a free developer account.
Apple also rolled out beta updates for iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, TV, and Vision Pro: think Visual Intelligence coming to Macs for the first time and a Workout Buddy feature on watchOS.
The full public release is expected in September.