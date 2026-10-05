Apple releases iOS, iPadOS and macOS updates fixing 29 flaws
Apple released iOS 26.6.1, iPadOS 26.6.1, and MacOS 26.6.2 on August 17, 2026, fixing 29 security issues across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.
None of these bugs has been used by hackers yet, but since details are now public, you'll still want to update your device to keep it safe and secure, especially if you're on an older device (there is a separate update for those, too).
OpenAI Codex helped find 9 vulnerabilities
Most of these fixes target WebKit, the engine behind Safari, to stop crashes or memory problems that could let bad actors in.
One big issue patched is CVE-2026-65346, which could have let someone run code on your device.
Cool fact: nine of the vulnerabilities were actually found with help from OpenAI's Codex Security tool!
With iOS 27 coming soon, this might be one of the last big updates for iOS 26, so don't skip it.