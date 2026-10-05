Apple releases iOS, iPadOS and macOS updates fixing 29 flaws

Most of these fixes target WebKit, the engine behind Safari, to stop crashes or memory problems that could let bad actors in.

One big issue patched is CVE-2026-65346, which could have let someone run code on your device.

Cool fact: nine of the vulnerabilities were actually found with help from OpenAI's Codex Security tool!

With iOS 27 coming soon, this might be one of the last big updates for iOS 26, so don't skip it.