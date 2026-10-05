Apple releases M5 Ultra Mac Studio with 80-core GPU
Technology
Apple just dropped its M5 Ultra chip for the latest Mac Studio, packing an 80-core GPU and a 36-core CPU.
It's four times faster at AI tasks than M3 Ultra, and can handle up to 512GB of memory, so running big language models locally is now way easier.
Mac Studio supports 8 external displays
The M5 Ultra also comes loaded with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and up to six Thunderbolt 5 ports (up to 120 Gbps), letting you hook up as many as eight external displays or four Studio Display XDRs at once.
The model with 96GB of memory starts at $5,499 and is aimed squarely at pro users working with AI.
Preorders for the new Macs started August 25, shipping from September 22, with the top-end Mac Studio arriving in late October.