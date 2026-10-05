Apple releases M5 Ultra Mac Studio with 80-core GPU

The M5 Ultra also comes loaded with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and up to six Thunderbolt 5 ports (up to 120 Gbps), letting you hook up as many as eight external displays or four Studio Display XDRs at once.

The model with 96GB of memory starts at $5,499 and is aimed squarely at pro users working with AI.

Preorders for the new Macs started August 25, shipping from September 22, with the top-end Mac Studio arriving in late October.