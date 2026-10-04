Apple releases security updates patching 29 issues across its devices
Technology
Apple just pushed out security updates for iPhones, iPads, and Macs to patch 29 security issues, most tied to WebKit (the tech behind Safari and other iOS apps).
You can grab the update right now by heading to Settings, then General, then Software Update on an iPhone, iPad, or System Settings on a Mac.
No attacks have happened yet, but Apple isn't taking any chances.
Apple rethinks updates after AI threats
These fixes were supposed to arrive in July but got moved up after new AI-driven hacking threats came to light.
Apple's now rethinking its usual approach, so you might see more quick security updates from them going forward.
It's all about keeping your devices safer as cybercriminals get smarter with AI.