Apple reorganizes teams under John Ternus to accelerate AI
Apple is overhauling its teams to fast-track new AI features after running into delays from too much red tape.
John Ternus is now leading the push to cut through slow decision-making, so Apple can build smarter tools, like an AI assistant that handles web browsing and works across apps.
Apple developing advanced AI agent
Even though Apple's been slower than rivals with AI rollouts, it's betting big on what it does best: strong privacy, tight hardware-software integration, and a massive App Store.
The company is also working on a more advanced AI agent to help it catch up in the rapidly moving world of AI.