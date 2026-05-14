Apple reportedly considering IZO for 2028 quad-curved OLED iPhone
Apple is reportedly working on a new iPhone for 2028 with a quad-curved OLED display, meaning all four edges of the screen will have a gentle curve, making the phone look almost bezel-free.
To make this design work better than past curved screens, Apple is reportedly considering Indium Zinc Oxide (IZO) instead of the usual magnesium-silver alloy.
IZO may reduce curved screen issues
IZO may help minimize common curved screen issues like image distortion, uneven brightness, and heat buildup at the edges, so expect smoother visuals and more consistent performance.
Apple is in discussions with LG Display and Samsung Display about adopting this tech, with LG Display announcing a 1.106 trillion won OLED infrastructure investment and Samsung Display evaluating whether to upgrade its facilities or build a dedicated production line.
If all goes to plan, we might see an early version debut on the 20th anniversary iPhone in 2027 before appearing in a 2028 iPhone.