Apple reportedly considering IZO for 2028 quad-curved OLED iPhone

IZO may reduce curved screen issues

IZO may help minimize common curved screen issues like image distortion, uneven brightness, and heat buildup at the edges, so expect smoother visuals and more consistent performance.

Apple is in discussions with LG Display and Samsung Display about adopting this tech, with LG Display announcing a 1.106 trillion won OLED infrastructure investment and Samsung Display evaluating whether to upgrade its facilities or build a dedicated production line.

If all goes to plan, we might see an early version debut on the 20th anniversary iPhone in 2027 before appearing in a 2028 iPhone.