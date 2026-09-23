Apple reportedly developing screenless fitness band, not expected before 2028
Technology
Apple might be shaking up the fitness tracker scene with a new screenless band, aiming to take on Whoop's wearable.
The device is still in early testing and would be a slim fabric strap with a sensor-equipped computing module, but don't expect it before 2028.
John Ternus named Apple CEO
Right now, Apple's fitness gadget is the Apple Watch, but this project comes as the company sees big leadership changes: John Ternus just stepped in as CEO after Tim Cook became executive chairman last month.
Even with tech challenges like a memory shortage and an ongoing legal fight with OpenAI, Apple is pushing ahead on new ideas like a foldable phone and a new MacBook Pro.