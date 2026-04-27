Apple reportedly planning MacBook Ultra to debut early 2027

OLED screen, touchscreen and faster performance

The Ultra will likely ditch LCDs for an OLED screen, so expect richer colors and better contrast.

The addition of a touchscreen could be a game-changer for creative work or just everyday use.

With Apple's latest chips (possibly built on TSMC's 2-nanometer process), performance should get a nice boost, making this laptop especially appealing if you are into design, editing, or just want the latest tech.