Apple reportedly planning MacBook Ultra to debut early 2027
Technology
Apple is reportedly planning a new MacBook Ultra that could debut in early 2027, aiming to top its current MacBook Pro lineup.
This model is rumored to pack some serious upgrades: think an OLED display, a touchscreen (finally), and the next-generation M6 Pro and M6 Max chips for extra power.
OLED screen, touchscreen and faster performance
The Ultra will likely ditch LCDs for an OLED screen, so expect richer colors and better contrast.
The addition of a touchscreen could be a game-changer for creative work or just everyday use.
With Apple's latest chips (possibly built on TSMC's 2-nanometer process), performance should get a nice boost, making this laptop especially appealing if you are into design, editing, or just want the latest tech.