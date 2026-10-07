Apple requires explicit full disk access permission on Macs
Apple is stepping up its privacy game after Meta's Muse AI was accused of snooping on iMessage data from Macs.
Apple announced that Mac apps will need your clear permission for "Full Disk Access," a shift from the looser rules before.
It's Apple's way of doubling down on user data protection as AI gets more powerful.
Apple pushes user control, subscriptions shift
Apple said that, as AI capabilities grow, it believes it is important to ensure that users have control over their data and how it is used.
Meanwhile, other big tech names are also making changes: Google's Gemini AI will be tied to subscription tiers, with Flash-Lite class model available to all tiers, OpenAI is changing usage allowances and pricing, Anthropic is tightening usage limits and keeping the core $20/month Pro subscription price unchanged, and Microsoft is splitting basic chat from advanced features with separate fees.