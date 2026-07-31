Apple restricts some new Siri AI features to iCloud+ subscribers
Technology
Apple just announced that some of Siri's coolest new AI tricks, like long-form writing, coding help, and email summaries, might only be available if you're an iCloud+ subscriber.
Everyday stuff like calls, texts, and smart home controls will still be free for everyone.
The main reason? Rising tech costs and a push to bundle more premium features with iCloud+.
Tim Cook touts private helpful AI
This move follows Apple's trend of making advanced features part of iCloud+, like upcoming home security tools in the next iOS update.
Tim Cook says the goal is smarter, more private AI that actually helps you get things done.
No word on exact pricing yet, but early feedback on the new Siri has been strong, and Apple hopes these upgrades will get more people signing up for subscriptions.