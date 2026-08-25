Apple reveals M6 Mac mini and M5 Ultra Mac Studio
Apple just revealed fresh versions of the Mac mini and Mac Studio, now running on their latest M6 and M5 Ultra chips.
The new Mac mini packs a speedy 2-nanometer M6 chip, a 12-core CPU and GPU combo, dual 16-core Neural Engine, and up to 32GB of unified memory, delivering up to 4.8x faster AI performance and Microsoft Excel spreadsheet calculations are 1.5x faster compared to the M4 chip generation.
Mac mini and Studio pricing announced
The updated Mac mini starts at ₹99,900 and lands on September 22 alongside macOS 27 Golden Gate.
Need more power for things like video editing? There's an M5 Pro version from ₹209,900.
For creators who want serious muscle, the revamped Mac Studio comes in M5 Max (from ₹2,79,900) or the beastly M5 Ultra (₹6,29,900), offering up to 80 GPU cores and 512GB of unified memory.
Pre-orders are open now!