Apple reveals M6 Mac mini and M5 Ultra Mac Studio

Apple just revealed fresh versions of the Mac mini and Mac Studio, now running on their latest M6 and M5 Ultra chips.

The new Mac mini packs a speedy 2-nanometer M6 chip, a 12-core CPU and GPU combo, dual 16-core Neural Engine, and up to 32GB of unified memory, delivering up to 4.8x faster AI performance and Microsoft Excel spreadsheet calculations are 1.5x faster compared to the M4 chip generation.