By Akash Pandey 10:29 am Jul 27, 2024

What's the story Apple's iCloud Private Relay, a feature designed to shield paid iCloud users from online trackers, has been hit by global outages. These disruptions have hindered users' access to web services and apps requiring internet connectivity. TechCrunch reports that the downtime has affected Apple users in several markets such as Europe, India, Japan, and the US since at least Thursday. The intermittent outages have caused issues with accessing the web on Safari browser and internet connectivity problems on installed apps.

Apple confirms iCloud Private Relay outage

Apple's System Status web page has acknowledged the recent iCloud Private Relay outage. The page states that the service may be "slow or unavailable" for some users. Launched in 2021, iCloud Private Relay is a feature exclusive to iCloud+ subscribers. It encrypts traffic passing through customer devices, providing protection against online trackers by using two separate internet relays to restrict internet service providers from profiling users based on their IP addresses, location, and browsing activity.

iCloud Private Relay uses the Oblivious DNS-over-HTTPS protocol, a system designed by Apple in collaboration with Cloudflare in 2020. For those affected by the ongoing iCloud Private Relay outage, a temporary solution is to disable the service. Users can do this by navigating to Settings > Profile > iCloud > Private Relay on their device.