iPhone Duo launches October 23, but supply will be limited
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for the launch of its highly-anticipated iPhone Duo on October 23, but the supply will be limited, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The tech giant plans to dedicate a portion of its Fifth Avenue flagship store for the new device. Other locations will also get an additional spotlight table for the phone, featuring Apple's white display tables with central posts.
Demo display
Demo units will vary by location
A new fixture will also be installed to demonstrate the folding and unfolding mechanism of the iPhone Duo.
The number of demo units will differ from place to place, with New York's Fifth Avenue store getting over 150 units for customer interaction and other displays.
The Apple Park Visitor Center will have nearly 100 units while non-flagship stores are expected to get around 20 each on average.
Additional distribution
StandBy experience on untethered phones
Three other major stores, namely Chicago's Michigan Avenue, The Grove in Los Angeles, and Manhattan's Upper West Side, will get between 30 and 40 devices each.
Customers can experience StandBy on untethered phones in the Avenue display areas along the sides of stores.
For store table comparisons, Apple has designed a MagSafe stand that holds an open iPhone Duo and two regular iPhones.
Supply issues
Limited stock available for the launch
Despite the extensive retail preparations, Apple is dealing with tighter supply than expected.
About two months ago, the company feared production constraints could delay sales until late November this year.
However, it has since built up enough inventory to move forward with this month's launch, although stock levels will be limited.
Personalized setup
'Presto' machines for personalized greetings
Apple is also preparing stores with "Presto" machines tailored for the iPhone Duo.
The company's wireless system can install software updates without unboxing an iPhone and will also add the buyer's name to the greeting displayed during the device's first startup.
This personalized greeting will be available in US Apple Stores in English and Spanish languages.