Tim Cook praises Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading'
What's the story
Tim Cook, the Executive Chair of Apple, has praised Australia's approach to regulating social media. The recognition came from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after a meeting between him and Cook at Apple's headquarters in California. "Tim Cook gave us a lot of time this morning. He regards the work that we've done on social media to be world-leading," Albanese said speaking about his meeting with Cook.
Global impact
Australia 1st country to ban social media for under-16s
Australia was the first nation to impose a ban on social media for kids under 16. The landmark move came into effect in December 2025.
Since then, other governments have followed suit, with the European Commission being the latest to propose a similar ban for children under 13.
Cook's recognition of Australia's efforts highlights their global influence in this area.
Tech advancements
Apple introduces online safety tools for children
During the meeting, Cook also showcased Apple's latest online safety tools for children.
An Apple spokesperson quoted him as saying he was grateful to meet Albanese and show him "some of Apple's newest innovations, including strong and intuitive controls to help keep kids safe online."
The discussion comes at a time when governments worldwide are considering stricter regulations for children's use of social media platforms.
International regulations
Global trend toward restricting minors' social media access
The global trend of restricting social media access for minors is gaining momentum.
In Canada, a digital safety bill was introduced in June to restrict social media access for those under 16.
Greece introduced a ban on social media access for kids under 15 in April, while Indonesia started implementing restrictions on high-risk platforms for children in March.