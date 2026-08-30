Apple sets September 9 reveal for iPhone 18 Pro models
Apple just dropped the date for its big reveal: on September 9, we'll finally see the new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.
Expect a faster A20 Pro chip, a smaller Dynamic Island, with some Face ID components moved underneath the screen, upgraded cameras, and fresh color options like dark cherry.
If you were hoping for the standard iPhone 18 or next-generation iPhone Air, those won't be making an appearance this time.
India pricing for iPhone 18 Pros
The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at ₹139,900 in India; the Pro Max bumps up to ₹159,900, about ₹5,000 more than the iPhone 18 Pro.
Screen sizes stay at 6.3-inch (Pro) and 6.9-inch (Pro Max), but camera upgrades include a variable-aperture main lens for better low-light shots and depth control.
Battery life should get a boost too thanks to the new chip and modem.