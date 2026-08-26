Apple sets 'Surprise and Shine' event in Cupertino September 9
Technology
Apple just announced its next big launch event, "Surprise and Shine," happening on September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.
The keynote kicks off at 10am PT (10:30pm IST), with Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, teasing on X, "Surprise and shine! It's almost time for the #AppleEvent."
iPhone 18 Pro and foldable rumors
This event is expected to spotlight the new iPhone 18 Pro models, and possibly Apple's first-ever foldable phone.
Updates to the Apple Watch lineup are also rumored.
Don't expect new Macs this time; those just got refreshed recently.
Plus, with Apple CEO John Ternus, we'll probably see some fresh software features and ecosystem upgrades too.