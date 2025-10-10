Apple shakes up its leadership ahead of major health push
Big changes at Apple: with longtime COO Jeff Williams set to retire at the end of 2025, Eddy Cue (the guy behind Apple Music, TV+, and iCloud) is stepping up to lead Apple's health and fitness teams.
This move comes as Apple is preparing to launch its new Health+ subscription service in 2026, signaling a growing focus on wellness as part of its services business.
Apple's big health bet
Apple is betting big on health and wellness as the next wave of its services.
Putting Cue—who's already shaped some of Apple's most popular platforms—in charge signals just how serious they are about making health a core part of your Apple experience.
Other execs are also taking on new roles: Craig Federighi will now run watchOS software, and John Ternus is leading Apple Watch hardware.
Williams's retirement and legacy
Jeff Williams, who's been with Apple for over 20 years and became COO in 2015, is retiring.
He played a huge role in launching the Apple Watch and shaping Apple's operations.
His legacy will now be carried forward by the new leadership team.