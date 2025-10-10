Next Article
Microsoft employee quits over Gaza war, Israel military cloud contracts
Technology
Scott Sutfin-Glowski, a principal software engineer, has left Microsoft after 13 years, protesting the company's ongoing cloud deals with the Israeli military during the Gaza conflict.
In his resignation letter, he accused Microsoft of enabling, "I can no longer accept enabling what may be the worst atrocities of our time," reflecting a wave of internal pushback.
Employee protests and firings
Sutfin-Glowski pointed to reports that Israel's military holds hundreds of Microsoft subscriptions, and said internal channels for raising ethical concerns have been shut down.
His exit comes as more employees protest these contracts—some have even been fired, and demonstrations have taken place outside Microsoft's headquarters, with calls to cut military ties entirely.