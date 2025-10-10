AWS launches Quick Suite, an AI workspace for your business

The suite packs several tools to boost productivity

Quick Suite packs tools like Quick Research for deep dives, Quick Flows for automating your daily grind, and Quick Automate for handling tricky, multi-step tasks.

You also get Amazon QuickSight for easy-to-read data visuals, plus options to customize AI agents for your own workflows.

Pricing starts at $20 per user each month for the Reader Pro tier, or $40 for Author Pro, with a 30-day free trial if you want to test the waters.