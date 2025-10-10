AWS launches Quick Suite, an AI workspace for your business
Amazon Web Services (AWS) just dropped Amazon Quick Suite, its latest AI platform aimed at making work life simpler and smarter.
It brings together data from places like Google Drive, Slack, Salesforce, and more, so teams can automate tasks, analyze info, and get business insights—all in one spot.
Quick Suite connects to over 50 popular apps and can link up with more than 1,000 others using MCP.
The suite packs several tools to boost productivity
Quick Suite packs tools like Quick Research for deep dives, Quick Flows for automating your daily grind, and Quick Automate for handling tricky, multi-step tasks.
You also get Amazon QuickSight for easy-to-read data visuals, plus options to customize AI agents for your own workflows.
Pricing starts at $20 per user each month for the Reader Pro tier, or $40 for Author Pro, with a 30-day free trial if you want to test the waters.
What sets Quick Suite apart is how it blends data discovery, analysis, and action—all while keeping things secure.
Its app connections and agent customization go beyond what you'll find on Google Gemini, making it a solid all-in-one pick for businesses looking to level up their productivity.