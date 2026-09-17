Apple ships iPhone 18 Pro series from Chennai to US
Technology
Apple is now flying its new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max straight from Chennai to the US just in time for the global launch on September 18.
This marks a big step for Apple's India manufacturing plans, with Foxconn and Tata Electronics handling local production.
Apple India production up 53%
For the first time, Indian-made Pro models will be available worldwide right at launch, with most of them headed overseas.
Apple's production in India jumped 53% last year and now makes up a quarter of its flagship phones.
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max come in Burgundy, Black, Glacier, and Silver. Burgundy is expected to turn heads this year.