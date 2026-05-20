Apple stopped $2.2B in App Store fraud in 2025
Technology
Apple's security team had a busy 2025, stopping $2.2 billion worth of shady transactions on the App Store.
Thanks to a mix of smart AI and real people double-checking things, millions of users were kept safe from scams and sketchy apps.
Over the past six years, these efforts have helped Apple prevent a whopping $11.2 billion in fraud.
Apple rejected 2 million malicious app submissions
Last year alone, Apple rejected 2 million malicious app submissions (think malware and ripoffs) and blocked 1.1 billion attempts to create fake accounts.
They also disabled more than 40 million accounts for harmful activity and permanently banned nearly 200,000 developer accounts tied to fraud or abuse.
All this helps keep the App Store safer for everyone who downloads or develops apps.