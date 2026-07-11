Apple sues Chang Liu at OpenAI over alleged hardware theft
Technology
Apple is taking legal action against Chang Liu, a former iPhone engineer now at OpenAI, claiming he used a software bug to grab confidential hardware designs and testing information after leaving the company.
Apple also says Liu kept his work MacBook and got help from Alyssa Peng, another former Apple employee who later joined OpenAI.
Apple alleges Tang Tan sought prototypes
According to Apple, OpenAI's hardware chief and former Apple executive, Tang Tan, encouraged Liu and Peng to bring over secret materials, even asking for prototypes during interviews.
Apple says it raised concerns with OpenAI but never heard back.
Now, Apple has filed a lawsuit.
The case highlights just how fierce competition over tech talent and ideas has become.