Apple 'Surprise and shine' debuts iPhone duo priced ₹2,99,900
Technology
Apple just held its "Surprise and shine" event and, yes, there's a foldable iPhone now.
The new iPhone Duo is the headliner with its unique display transition, but it comes with a hefty price tag in India (starts at ₹2,99,900) compared to the US ($1,999 or about ₹1,75,000).
Alongside Duo, Apple also revealed the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.
Apple preorders and India prices announced
The iPhone Duo arrives in Star White and Night Sky colors (256GB to 2TB), up for preorder October 16 and in stores October 23.
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900; Pro Max at ₹1,79,900, both available from September 18 (preorders open September 12).
Also announced: Apple Watch Series 12 (from ₹56,900), Watch Ultra 4 (₹1,09,900), and AirPods 5 (from ₹14,900), all hitting shelves September 18.