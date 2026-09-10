Apple 'Surprise and shine' debuts iPhone duo priced ₹2,99,900

Apple just held its "Surprise and shine" event and, yes, there's a foldable iPhone now.

The new iPhone Duo is the headliner with its unique display transition, but it comes with a hefty price tag in India (starts at ₹2,99,900) compared to the US ($1,999 or about ₹1,75,000).

Alongside Duo, Apple also revealed the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.