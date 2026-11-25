Apple tested macOS on iPads but will not release them
Apple has been quietly trying out iPads that run macOS, but don't get your hopes up: they're not planning to release them.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple would rather keep improving iPadOS with Mac features and applications, such as Final Cut Pro, than actually merge the two systems.
Plus, this approach could give Apple an additional incentive to maintain separate software platforms for its different devices under European Union regulations governing operating systems.
Apple keeps iPad and Mac separate
Even though the new iPad Pro with its powerful M5 chip could easily handle Mac-level tasks, Apple still wants a clear line between iPads and Macs.
It's all about making sure each device has its own vibe and purpose, something Steve Jobs cared about too.
So for now, you'll get more Mac-like features on your iPad, but no full-on mashup.