Apple tests video podcasts on Apple TV app November 16, 2026
Apple began testing video podcasts on its Apple TV app, starting November 16, 2026.
Now you can watch your favorite shows right from the app (no subscription needed) and easily switch between your TV and phone thanks to syncing with Apple Podcasts.
This update taps into the growing trend of vodcasts, especially as short clips go viral on TikTok and other platforms.
Apple Podcasts now 3rd most popular
Apple is jumping into video podcasts a bit later than Spotify and YouTube, which have been leading the charge for a while.
Still, after upgrading its podcast platform earlier this year (February 2026) (which boosted both creators and listeners), Apple Podcasts is now the third most popular option out there.
With this move, Apple's aiming to catch up with rivals like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, all of whom have already embraced vodcasts.