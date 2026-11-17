Apple is jumping into video podcasts a bit later than Spotify and YouTube, which have been leading the charge for a while.

Still, after upgrading its podcast platform earlier this year (February 2026) (which boosted both creators and listeners), Apple Podcasts is now the third most popular option out there.

With this move, Apple's aiming to catch up with rivals like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, all of whom have already embraced vodcasts.