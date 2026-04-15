Why Apple threatened to remove Musk's Grok from App Store

Apple threatened to remove the Grok AI app from its App Store after users created sexualized deepfakes of women and children. The information was revealed by NBC News, which reported that Apple disclosed these details in a letter sent to US senators. The move comes amid rising concerns over non-consensual sexual images on social media platforms.

Removal requests US senators urge Apple to suspend X, Grok The controversy surrounding non-consensual sexual images has led to widespread calls for Apple to remove the X and Grok apps from its App Store. A group of Democratic senators even wrote a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, asking him to suspend both apps for distributing child sexual abuse material. In response, Apple had internally found both apps in violation of its guidelines.

Developer communication Submissions for both apps were accepted after multiple rounds Following the outcry, Apple reached out to the xAI team and asked them for a clear plan to improve content moderation. The developers submitted an update for Grok, which was initially rejected by Apple as the changes "didn't go far enough." However, after a second round of submissions for both apps, Apple accepted the changes but said that Grok app "remained out of compliance."

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Compliance warning Apple warned Grok of potential removal from App Store In its letter to US senators, Apple said it rejected the Grok submission and warned the developer that more changes were needed to fix the violation or risk removal from the App Store. The tech giant added that after further engagement and changes by the Grok developer, it found that Grok had improved significantly and approved its latest submission.

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