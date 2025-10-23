Apple to end iPhone Air production due to weak sales
Apple is scaling down production of the iPhone Air, just a month after its September 2025 launch.
Starting November, the model is close to "end of production" levels due to weak sales outside China.
Meanwhile, the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup—especially the standard and Pro versions—are still going strong.
Why the iPhone Air didn't take off
iPhone Air came with a slim body, but its shorter battery life and lack of extra cameras made it less appealing compared to other options.
In contrast, the iPhone 17 and especially the Pro models are seeing much higher demand.
Apple will still make a ton of iPhones
Even with the Air's flop, Apple plans to keep churning out between 85 and 90 million units of iPhone 17 models in 2025.
The company has actually bumped up orders for standard and Pro versions because they're outselling expectations—showing where buyers' hearts really are this year.