Apple to raise product prices as AI chip costs surge
Technology
Apple is gearing up to raise prices on its products, and those increases could surface around its September product launch; Macs and iPads might see higher costs sooner.
The surge in chip costs comes from AI companies snapping up supplies, which is squeezing tech giants like Apple.
Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the price jump in a recent interview, saying it's all about keeping up with rising expenses.
iPhone Pro could be $200 pricier
The new pricing will likely roll out with Apple's next product launch in September, but Macs and iPads might see changes even sooner.
Experts predict the iPhone Pro could get $200 pricier.
It's all part of Apple's effort to keep its profit margins steady as memory and storage chip shortages continue to shake up electronics prices.