Apple to unveil privacy focused smart glasses at WWDC 2027
Technology
Apple is planning to reveal its first smart glasses at WWDC in June 2027, and the big focus is privacy.
Unlike other brands, Apple wants these glasses to avoid creepy features and keep your data safe.
Apple limits cameras, keeps data local
The glasses will process your information right on the device instead of sending it to outside servers.
Apple is also looking at designs without cameras, or with cameras only for sensing, not recording.
No facial recognition or always-on recording here, which means you will not have to worry about secret videos like with Meta's "pervert glasses."
The goal: make smart eyewear feel safe and respectful for everyone.