Apple to unveil Siri AI smart home lineup October 13, 2026
Technology
Apple is set to reveal a fresh lineup of smart home devices on October 13, 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Expect a new smart home hub with a display, an upgraded HomePod mini, and a revamped Apple TV, all powered by Siri AI.
This comes hot on the heels of the September 2026 iPhone launch (iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Duo).
Apple S11 expected A19 possible
The new hub is designed to go head-to-head with Google Nest Hub and should pack an S11 chip for smoother performance and smarter Siri features.
The HomePod mini is also getting that S11 upgrade, while the updated Apple TV could get an A19 chip for better gaming and streaming.
It's all part of Apple's push to make your home smarter and more connected using AI.