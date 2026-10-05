Apple to unveil Siri AI smart home lineup October 13, 2026

Apple is set to reveal a fresh lineup of smart home devices on October 13, 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Expect a new smart home hub with a display, an upgraded HomePod mini, and a revamped Apple TV, all powered by Siri AI.

This comes hot on the heels of the September 2026 iPhone launch (iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Duo).