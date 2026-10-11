Apple to unveil touchscreen MacBook Pros and OLED iPad mini
Technology
Apple's got some big upgrades coming on October 27: think touchscreen MacBook Pros and an iPad mini with a stunning OLED display.
The new MacBooks will even borrow the Dynamic Island feature from iPhones, making things feel a bit more connected across devices.
Golden Gate macOS for MacBook Pros
The spotlight is on the high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which will debut with a lighter design and run on the new Golden Gate macOS built for touch.
Over on the iPad side, expect faster performance thanks to an A20 Pro chip, better speakers, and a repositioned FaceTime camera, though the price is jumping from $599 to around $799.
All in all, Apple seems focused on making these devices sleeker and more fun to use.