Apple to unveil touchscreen MacBook Pros and OLED iPad mini

The spotlight is on the high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which will debut with a lighter design and run on the new Golden Gate macOS built for touch.

Over on the iPad side, expect faster performance thanks to an A20 Pro chip, better speakers, and a repositioned FaceTime camera, though the price is jumping from $599 to around $799.

All in all, Apple seems focused on making these devices sleeker and more fun to use.