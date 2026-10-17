Apple TV 4K gets 1st discount to $289.99 on Amazon

Powered by the new A19 chip, the device brings hands-free Siri AI (thanks to far-field microphones), so you can ask for movie tips or info without touching the remote.

There's also Find My support for the Siri Remote and improved audio, plus you can pair up to four HomePods for surround sound, though it skips audio passthrough and 120 fps video.

Overall, it packs some solid upgrades over the last version.