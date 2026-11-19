Apple unveils 2026 App Store Awards shortlist, winners December
Apple just dropped its shortlist for the 2026 App Store Awards, spotlighting apps and games that have made a real difference this year.
Carson Oliver, who heads up the App Store, gave a shout-out to developers for pushing boundaries across iPhones, iPads, Macs, Vision Pro headsets, Apple Watches, and Apple TV.
Winners will be announced in December.
Apple nominees span apps games platforms
On iPhone, ElevenReader, Raylie, and (Not Boring) Camera are up for App of the Year, while BALL x PIT and DAVE THE DIVER lead in gaming.
For iPad fans, Cosmos and Kiddopia stand out as top apps; Aniimo and Arknights: Endfield are game finalists.
Over on Mac, Paste and Things 3 made the cut alongside games like Big Walk.
Notably, education-focused Brilliant and accessibility app Hearing Buddy also earned nods, showing that Apple's celebrating not just fun but positive impact too.