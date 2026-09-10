Apple unveils 5 new devices including foldable iPhone Duo
Apple just dropped five new devices, including the much-awaited foldable iPhone Duo.
Also in the mix: iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, AirPods 5, Apple Watch Series 12, and Ultra 4. All are coming to India soon: preorders for most start this month.
The iPhone 18 Pro kicks off at ₹164,900 with a revamped camera system; the Pro Max starts at ₹179,900.
Foldable iPhone Duo preorders Oct 16
The foldable iPhone Duo stands out with its dual screens (7.6-inch inner and 5.4-inch outer) and custom iOS experience, priced from ₹299,900 up to ₹449,900 for max storage. Preorders open October 16.
Apple Watch Series 12 starts at ₹56,900 with health tracking; Ultra 4 is more rugged and lasts up to 84 hours in Low Power Mode (₹109,900).
AirPods 5 get better noise cancelation and Adaptive Audio features, starting at ₹14,900.