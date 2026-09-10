Apple unveils 5 new devices including foldable iPhone Duo

Apple just dropped five new devices, including the much-awaited foldable iPhone Duo.

Also in the mix: iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, AirPods 5, Apple Watch Series 12, and Ultra 4. All are coming to India soon: preorders for most start this month.

The iPhone 18 Pro kicks off at ₹164,900 with a revamped camera system; the Pro Max starts at ₹179,900.