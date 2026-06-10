Apple unveils iOS 27 Maps with AI flyover, local lists
Technology
Apple just revealed some cool new updates for Apple Maps coming with iOS 27.
The big news: there's a smarter, AI-powered Flyover mode for exploring cities in 3-D, plus Local Lists to help you find the best spots to eat, hang out, or chill, all announced at WWDC 2026.
AI flyover and curated local lists
The upgraded Flyover uses aerial images and AI to show off select cities in super-realistic detail.
Local Lists offer curated picks for food, family fun based on what's trending nearby (available in the U.S.), with privacy kept front and center.
iOS 27 also brings natural language search for routes, a handy parked-car finder widget, Offline Maps improvements, next-generation Siri AI, and child safety tools.
The update drops this fall for eligible iPhones.