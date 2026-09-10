Apple unveils iPhone 18 Pro series and foldable iPhone duo
Apple just wrapped up its September event, rolling out the iPhone 18 Pro series and the foldable iPhone Duo.
Alongside these launches, the iPhone 17 Pro series was discontinued, while AirPods 4 became the previous model.
The fresh devices promise major upgrades and the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max hit stores on September 18, with pre-orders kicking off September 12.
India prices: iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch
The new iPhones come at ₹164,900 (18 Pro) and ₹179,900 (18 Pro Max) in India. If you're still eyeing the older models, some third-party shops may have them for a while.
AirPods 5 now replace AirPods 4 at ₹14,900, bringing standard noise cancelation and improved sound.
Apple Watch Series 12 also steps in for Series 11 with a better chip and health features; it starts at ₹56,900 and lands in stores on September 18.
Some older watches are still available online due to regional stock differences.