Apple unveils iPhone Duo 7.6-inch foldable and iPhone 18 Pro
Technology
Apple just dropped its latest lineup, the iPhone Duo, along with the new iPhone 18 Pro series.
The Duo features a big 7.6-inch foldable screen and Apple Pencil support. The screen can be split between apps and windows for comparison shopping.
It is priced at $1,999.
It is coming to India on October 23 in star white and night sky colors, with pre-orders starting October 16.
iPhone 18 Pro series India pricing
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max also launched, bringing fresh color options like burgundy alongside standard upgrades.
They will be available in India from September 18; prices start at ₹164,900 for the Pro and ₹179,900 for the Pro Max.
Pre-orders begin September 12, showing Apple's focus on Indian fans this season.