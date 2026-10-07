Apple unveils M5 Ultra powering Mac Studio with 80-core GPU
Technology
Apple just revealed its new M5 Ultra chip, calling it its most powerful yet.
It's set to boost the latest Mac Studio models with an 80-core GPU (that's more AI power than the M3 Ultra), up to a 36-core CPU, up to 512GB of unified memory, Wi-Fi 7, and up to six Thunderbolt 5 ports.
Mac Studio starts at $5,499
The M5 Ultra packs 80-core GPU and up to a 36-core CPU, plus up to 512GB of unified memory for heavy multitasking.
The high-end Mac Studio starts at $5,499, mainly aimed at AI pros, while the refreshed Mac Mini lineup starts at $899.
Preorders kicked off August 25, with shipping from September 22.
And if you're waiting on laptops, we'll likely see MacBook Pro laptops with the base M6 chip later this fall.