Apple unveils M5 Ultra with 36-core CPU and 80-core GPU

Apple just revealed the M5 Ultra, its most powerful chip ever. This new processor packs an 80-core GPU and LLM prompt performance that's four times faster compared to the M3 Ultra.

With a 36-core CPU and support for up to 512GB of unified memory, it's built to handle massive tasks like running large language models.

The launch also included the base M6 and M5 Max chips, all aiming to boost Mac Mini and Mac Studio performance.