Apple unveils M5 Ultra with 36-core CPU and 80-core GPU
Apple just revealed the M5 Ultra, its most powerful chip ever. This new processor packs an 80-core GPU and LLM prompt performance that's four times faster compared to the M3 Ultra.
With a 36-core CPU and support for up to 512GB of unified memory, it's built to handle massive tasks like running large language models.
The launch also included the base M6 and M5 Max chips, all aiming to boost Mac Mini and Mac Studio performance.
M5 Ultra offers Wi-Fi 7 connectivity
The M5 Ultra stands out for its advanced connectivity: think Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and six Thunderbolt 5 ports that deliver super-fast data transfers (up to 120 Gb/s) and support for multiple 5K displays.
It uses a quad-die setup by combining two M5 Max chips into one powerhouse.
The Mac Studio with the M5 Ultra and 96GB of unified memory starts at $5,499.
Preorders kicked off August 25, with shipping from September 22.