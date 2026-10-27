Apple unveils M6 iMac, claims up to twice graphics speed

The classic 24-inch 4.5K Retina display and colorful design stick around, with seven color options to choose from.

You get 16GB of memory, upgradable to 32GB only with the 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU model, which requires 512GB of SSD, and 16GB and 24GB memory configurations top out at 256GB of storage.

There's also a dual Neural Engine for faster AI tasks (nice for anyone dabbling in creative apps or content creation).

Pre-orders open October 28, with official release on November 6.

And if you're holding out for something even flashier, rumor has it OLED iMacs are in the pipeline!