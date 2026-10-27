Apple unveils M6 iMac, claims up to twice graphics speed
Apple just dropped its latest iMac, now running on the speedy new M6 chip. Apple says it's up to twice as fast in graphics as the M4 versions.
You can pick between a 10-core or 12-core model ($1,499 and $1,699), both aimed at making creative work and gaming smoother than ever.
iMac retains 24-inch 4.5K display
The classic 24-inch 4.5K Retina display and colorful design stick around, with seven color options to choose from.
You get 16GB of memory, upgradable to 32GB only with the 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU model, which requires 512GB of SSD, and 16GB and 24GB memory configurations top out at 256GB of storage.
There's also a dual Neural Engine for faster AI tasks (nice for anyone dabbling in creative apps or content creation).
Pre-orders open October 28, with official release on November 6.
And if you're holding out for something even flashier, rumor has it OLED iMacs are in the pipeline!