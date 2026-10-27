Apple unveils slimmer iPad mini with 8.5-inch OLED, A20 Pro
Technology
Apple just revealed its revamped iPad mini, now slimmer at 5.4mm with a sharp 8.5-inch OLED display.
Powered by the new A20 Pro chip and 7-core GPU, it promises smoother graphics and smarter AI tricks.
The cameras have also leveled up: a 12MP front camera with Center Stage for better video calls, and a 12MP rear camera that shoots crisp 4K videos at 60 fps.
iPad mini from ₹82,900
The latest iPad mini comes in three storage sizes: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.
Prices start at ₹82,900 for Wi-Fi only or ₹100,900 if you want cellular too. Students can grab one for as low as ₹76,900 with an educational discount.
Pre-orders open October 28, and it hits stores November 6: pick from Midnight or Starlight colors!
Siri AI is also in beta on the new iPadOS 27.