Apple unveils slimmer iPad mini with 8.5-inch OLED, A20 Pro

Apple just revealed its revamped iPad mini, now slimmer at 5.4mm with a sharp 8.5-inch OLED display.

Powered by the new A20 Pro chip and 7-core GPU, it promises smoother graphics and smarter AI tricks.

The cameras have also leveled up: a 12MP front camera with Center Stage for better video calls, and a 12MP rear camera that shoots crisp 4K videos at 60 fps.