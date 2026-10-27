Apple updates Creator Studio with AI, expands Final Cut Pro
Apple released a major update to its Creator Studio suite, adding some cool AI features.
Now, Pixelmator Pro lets you edit images just by typing what you want, and Logic Pro has an AI assistant to help with music production.
Keynote, Pages, and Numbers received smoother productivity tools too.
But the real game-changer is in Final Cut Pro: think MotionVFX effects, fresh templates, and a library of stock videos and creative assets all in one place.
Final Cut Pro Content Hub announced
Final Cut Pro will receive a new Content Hub packed with stock footage, photos, and backgrounds, plus new effects, transitions, templates, and motion graphics from MotionVFX.
These updates are designed to make editing faster and more flexible for creators, so whether you're making YouTube videos or working on class projects, there's a lot more creative power at your fingertips.