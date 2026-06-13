Apple updates iOS 27 with new keyboards and multilingual typing
Apple is adding new features in iOS 27, and it's all about breaking language barriers.
The update brings support for more new keyboard layouts, including Afrikaans, Basque, Baybayin, English (Philippines), Galician, Guarani, Luxembourgish, Xhosa, Zulu, Slovenian, and Estonian.
Apple is also working to support Indigenous languages like Blackfoot and Cree. Plus, typing in multiple languages is now smoother with automatic punctuation and faster emoji and sticker keyboards.
iOS 27 improves Chinese Japanese keyboards
If you use Chinese or Japanese keyboards, you'll notice smarter text suggestions and better phonetic input.
Vietnamese users get QuickPath typing on the VNI keyboard.
There are also new layouts for Slovenian and Estonian keyboards, and if you prefer your phone in English (Canada) or English (Philippines), that's now an option too.