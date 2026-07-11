Apple updates Mail and Siri in iOS 27 with AI

Siri adds personalized drafts and replies

"Write with Siri" picks up on your writing style for more natural drafts and tone suggestions.

Smart Replies let you respond in one tap with replies that actually sound like you.

Plus, Contextual Suggestions make it easy to add reservations to Calendar or track shipments in Wallet.

There's also faster performance overall, but heads up: these Siri AI features need a compatible iPhone and aren't available everywhere yet (sorry, the European Union and China).