Apple updates Maps for India with AR directions, dual-language labels
Apple just rolled out a revamped Maps app for India, bringing augmented reality (AR) walking directions and dual-language labels to help users get around more easily.
The update is tailored for Indian streets, with enhanced Natural Language Guidance and real-world markers like pillars and other points of interest, super handy when roads may have no names.
Apple Maps adds Look Around, 3D
The new Apple Maps also packs in Look Around and a 3D view for a more immersive experience.
Max Muller, vice president of Apple Maps, shared his excitement about making navigation simpler for Indian users.
With these upgrades, getting from point A to B should feel smoother than ever.