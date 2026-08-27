Apple upgrades unshipped M4 Mac mini orders at no cost
Technology
If you ordered an M4-powered Mac mini before Apple dropped its latest lineup, you're in for a pleasant surprise.
Apple is automatically bumping up those unshipped orders to the newest model at no extra cost.
As Apple put it, "Since your order has yet to ship, we automatically upgraded you to the new Mac mini at no additional cost."
Prelaunch unshipped orders qualify for upgrade
This free upgrade only applies if your order was placed before the new models launched and hasn't shipped yet. If yours already arrived, you're out of luck.
Some people are seeing faster delivery dates with their upgrade, while others might have to wait a bit longer.
The best part? The new Mac mini starts at $899 (₹99,900 in India), so eligible buyers are scoring a pricier machine without paying more.