Apple warns in 110 countries about spyware targeting high-profile people
Technology
Apple just sent out alerts to users in 110 countries, warning about targeted attacks by mercenary spyware.
These cyber threats go after high-profile people (think journalists, activists, politicians, and diplomats) and are often linked to governments or companies behind tools like Pegasus.
The good news? Apple says most regular users don't need to panic.
Apple recommends Lockdown Mode and precautions
If you got a warning (or just want extra protection), Apple recommends turning on Lockdown Mode.
They also suggest updating your devices regularly, using strong passwords and two-factor authentication, and only downloading apps from the App Store.
And as always: don't click on sketchy links or attachments. It's one of the easiest ways to keep your info safe online.