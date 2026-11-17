Apple warns Mac users as macOS 27.3 enables folder-level access
Apple is reminding Mac users to be careful when granting apps Full Disk Access, since this lets apps see and change pretty much all your files, including personal stuff like messages and photos.
Starting in macOS 27.3, you can now pick which folders an app can reach, so your data stays safer.
Manage Full Disk Access permissions
Not every app really needs Full Disk Access (backup software, disk cleaners, file indexers, and security tools are among the apps that may request these permissions).
Apple suggests reading each app's setup instructions closely, only giving big permissions to apps you trust, and reaching out to developers if anything seems unclear.
You can always review or change these settings anytime under Privacy & Security in System Settings.