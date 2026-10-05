Apple warns rising memory and storage costs may raise prices
Technology
Thinking about a new iPhone or Mac? Heads up, Apple might be raising prices soon.
Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that rising memory and storage chip costs (thanks to huge demand from AI companies) are making things tricky.
He didn't say exactly which products or when the hikes will hit, but it's something to watch out for.
Mac mini price up $200
The Mac mini has already jumped by $200 due to these supply issues.
Analysts expect the iPhone 18 Pro will see a similar bump as chip prices keep climbing; some components could cost four times more by fall 2026.
To maintain a profit margin estimated by TechInsights at around 47%, Apple might price the iPhone 18 Pro at $1,399 (up from $1,099).