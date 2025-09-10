Apple Watch gets hypertension notifications, sleep score on more devices Technology Sep 10, 2025

Apple is dropping some cool new health features for the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 with the watchOS 26 update, landing September 15, 2025.

Highlights include a hypertension notification that tracks your blood vessel responses over a period of 30 days and alerts you if your blood pressure seems high.

Plus, you'll get handy tools like live translation and wrist flick gestures—all aimed at making your watch even more helpful day-to-day.