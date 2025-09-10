Next Article
Apple Watch gets hypertension notifications, sleep score on more devices
Apple is dropping some cool new health features for the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 with the watchOS 26 update, landing September 15, 2025.
Highlights include a hypertension notification that tracks your blood vessel responses over a period of 30 days and alerts you if your blood pressure seems high.
Plus, you'll get handy tools like live translation and wrist flick gestures—all aimed at making your watch even more helpful day-to-day.
Sleep Score now on more devices
Sleep Score is expanding to more models—including Watch Series 6 and up, all Ultra models, and the second-gen SE.
It pulls together data from your heart rate, wrist temperature, blood oxygen, and respiratory data to give you a clearer picture of your sleep quality when used with an iPhone 11 or later.